Lee Rigby’s son Jack was left shocked and speechless following a generous fundraising generation from Duncan Bannatyne.

The teenager originally came up with the challenge of walking a marathon to raise £250 for charity on the 10th anniversary of his father’s murder on 22 May.

Jack’s fundraising to help other bereaved children hit the £100,000 mark at the Pride of Britain Awards ceremony as the emotional Dragon’s Den star donated £20,000 to Jack after he won the Good Morning Britain Young Fundraiser award.

Mr Bannatyne said: “I remember when Lee Rigby was killed 10 years ago as the story unfolded and they caught the two cowards that killed him. It’s great to see Jack here today representing him.”