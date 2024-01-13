Parasite director Bong Joon-ho has called for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding actor, Lee Sun-kyu’s death, following an intense probe into his alleged drug use.

Bong was among those from the Association of Solidarity Among Cultural Artists who released a statement criticising the ‘severe character assassination’ of Lee before his death in December.

“We urge relevant officials to fully investigate whether there were any problems with the security of (the information) in the police investigation,” the statement reads.

In the run-up to his death, Lee claimed he had been blackmailed into taking drugs he did not know were illegal, however, South Korea has very strict laws surrounding drugs.