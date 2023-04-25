Anton Du Beke and Alex Jones fought back tears as they paid tribute to Strictly Come Dancing star Len Goodman.

Calling into The One Show on Monday evening (24 April), Du Beke explained the advice Goodman gave him when he started as a judge on Strictly, before choking up and saying “I miss him”.

“I was lucky enough to know him for a long time, lucky enough to call him a friend,” he added.

Host Jones then became emotional, calling Du Beke’s tribute “lovely”.

