Lewis Capaldi teased actor Jamie Dornan during his appearance on The Graham Norton Show last night.

The musician performed his latest hit “Pointless” on the BBC One show, on which Mr Norton was interviewing guests Jamie Dornan, James Norton, Sophie Okonedo and Siobhán McSweeney.

Following his performance, the Scottish singer walked over to join the other stars on the sofa and give Dornan a lingering hug.

“I must apologise,” Mr Capaldi joked, as he sat down, “In all the excitement, walking over, and with all the cheers, I might have farted slightly.”

“I’m used to seeing you in Fifty Shades of Grey. So it’s weird seeing you here, without, like, a whip in your hand," Lewis joked.

