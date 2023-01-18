Lewis Capaldi tries on bra after fan throws it on stage during Leeds show

Lewis Capaldi's audience was left in stitches as the singer tried on a bra a fan had thrown on stage during his sold-out gig in Leeds on Saturday, 14 January.

Concertgoers chanted "put it on, put it on" as the Someone You Loved singer held up the grey garment.

"This is padded, someone out there is a f*****g liar," Capaldi joked.

The Leeds show was the beginning of Capaldi's Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent world tour, in which he is set to visit the US, Australia, and Europe.

