Lewis Capaldi pauses gig as fight breaks out during song: ‘They’re scrapping’

Lewis Capaldi was forced to stop mid-song during his Manchester gig after a fight broke out in the crowd.

The incident happened at the AO Arena while he was singing “Hold Me While You Wait”.

“They’re scrapping in the crowd there. Erm, we’re going to have to get them out. We can’t be fighting,” Capaldi said from the stage.

“What a weird song to fight to. Bizarre, bizarre,” he added.

A bra was thrown on-stage during Capaldi’s gig in Leeds earlier this week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.