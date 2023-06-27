What is Tourette syndrome and what causes tics?

Lewis Capaldi has announced he is taking a break from touring after he was forced to cut his Glastonbury set short last weekend, suffering a series of tics on the Pyramid Stage.

The singer was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome in 2022 and has since released an intimate Netflix documentary detailing his journey and struggles with the condition, as well as his mental health.

In his statement, Capaldi said he said he was “still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s” as he announced his break from performing.

But what is Tourette’s and what can cause the tics?