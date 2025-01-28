Boyzone’s Keith Duffy has said Liam Payne’s death was an “eye-opener to everybody in the music business”, claiming boyband members have previously been “used as puppets”.

Appearing at the world premiere for new docu-series Boyzone: No Matter What on Monday (27 January), the 50-year-old reflected on what it was like to be in a boyband in the 1990s.

“Boybands have been known to be used as puppets and a marketable commodity that have a shelf life, but fame comes alongside that,” he said.

“And I think the great loss of that young man from One Direction is an eye-opener to everybody in the music business.”