Ex-girlfriend of Liam Payne, Danielle Peazer, has admitted becoming a target for trolling in a heartfelt statement about his death.

The pair dated from 2010 to 2012, and Peazer, now 36, said she “doesn’t feel mentally strong enough to face the reality of what has happened.”

She continued: “It’s a heartbreaking time, which has already been made so much more challenging due to receiving negative and misinformed comments as well as pre-conceived judgement from those who don’t personally know me, Liam or anything about our relationship over the last 14 years.”

Payne died after falling from a third-floor balcony at an Argentina hotel.