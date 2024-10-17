Independent TV
Liam Payne praises son Bear and Cheryl as he speaks of being a better father in resurfaced video
Liam Payne praised his son Bear and his former partner Cheryl Tweedy as he spoke of being a better father in a resurfaced video after the One Direction singer's death aged 31.
In the video, which was recorded in the summer of 2023, the singer revealed he was in a much better place, having spent nearly 100 days in a rehab facility.
Payne thanked his then six-year-old son Bear and mother Cheryl for “giving me a little bit of freedom to go and get well in that moment because I had to.”
"There's no point trying to be a dad when you've nothing to teach," Payne said.
The musician passed away after falling from a hotel balcony in the Palermo neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, 16 October, police said.
