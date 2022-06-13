Taika Waititi joked that he didn’t know it was Chris Evans’ birthday as the pair sat down together for an interview.

The Hollywood stars joined Phil and Holly on This Morning to discuss Lightyear, which releases on 17 June.

Opening the interview, Holly wished Chris a Happy Birthday and Taika, sat next to him, did the same.

The comment sparked Phil to ask if he was just finding out.

“Yes,” he joked before adding that he “already knew” because he’s a “good friend”.

