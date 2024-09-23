Lily Allen makes frank admission about why she had children

Lily Allen made a frank admission about why she had children during the latest episode of her Miss Me? podcast with Miquita Oliver.

The "Smile" singer, 39, shares two daughters — Ethel, 13, and Marnie, 11 — with her former husband Sam Cooper.

Speaking on the BBC podcast, Allen described how she hoped being pregnant would slow down her "high-speed" career and fulfil her yearning for unconditional love which she says she had not felt since she was a child.

'I just didn't get much respite and I felt like the one way to stop people hassling me, it's not about me it's about this other person that's inside me," she said.