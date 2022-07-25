Adrian Dunbar says Line of Duty could return as a movie

Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar has teased the possibility of the hit police drama’s return in a different format.

The actor, who played Superintendent Ted Hastings, said that there was “something going on” but wasn’t sure what kind of plans were in store.

“It might be something like a film...or maybe two 90-minute episodes...I’m not sure you’d get a full series, but there is I think an audience out there,” Mr Dunbar said.

The sixth and final series of Line of Duty was broadcast by the BBC in 2021.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.