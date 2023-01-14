Lisa Marie Presley: Elvis star Austin Butler pays tribute to singer

Austin Butler has said his heart is “completely shattered” following Lisa Marie Presley’s death at the age of 54.

The singer - the only child of Elvis Presley - passed away on Thursday, 12 January, after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest in her home.

The actor, who won Best Actor at the Golden Globes for his portrayal of the “King of Rock n Roll,” paid tribute to Lisa Marie in a statement provided to E! News.

“I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light,” he said.

