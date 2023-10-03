This is the moment a man interrupts a BBC journalist’s live report demanding the corporation slashes its licence fee.

The reporter was broadcasting live from Manchester Piccadilly Station and discussing the reported cancellation of HS2 to Manchester when he was interrupted by a man, wearing a high-vis jacket.

The man gets himself in front of the camera and demands: “Slash the TV licence fee you greedy vulgar .”

BBC presenter Sally Nugent cuts in. She says: “Peter having a little bit of unwanted attention there. So, let’s move on for a moment.”