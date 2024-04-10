Lizzo swaps weights for wine bottle in satirical weight-loss video

Lizzo swapped weights for wine bottles as she promotes body positivity in a satirical weight loss video

The singer shared a video to her Instagram followers on Tuesday (9 April) as she advised people on how to get a “summer body”.

Wearing a swimsuit on a treadmill, the 35-year-old says: “Here are three exercises to help you get that summer bod.”

The singer tells people to “block your ex” as she throws her mobile phone into the swimming pool behind her.

Grimacing, she then appears to lift heavy weights as she tells her followers “Remember to hydrate”, however, it isn’t weights Lizzo is lifting, but a bottle of white wine and a large glass.