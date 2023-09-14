Watch: Creepy masked figures paddle down London canal at 5am

Creepy masked figures sailed down London's canals at 5am as bemused commuters looked on this morning (14 September).

The waterways were transformed into a spooky spectacle from 1940s Venice as the mysterious figures emerged from thick clouds of fog.

However, the fearsome figures weren't simply there to frighten people on their way to work - they were marking Friday’s release of A Haunting in Venice, the latest instalment of Agatha Christie’s Poirot films which stars Kenneth Branagh, Michelle Yeoh, and Jamie Dornan.

The spectacle was created using a replica Venetian gondola and manned by individuals dressed head-to-toe in costumes inspired by the film with bespoke Venetian masks.