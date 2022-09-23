Damien Hirst to set fire to his own artworks in latest NFT exhibition in London

Damien Hirst’s experimental NFT (non-fungible token) exhibition, The Currency, has opened at London’s Newport Street Gallery.

Collectors have been given a window where they could exchange their NFT for the corresponding physical artwork, with unexchanged pieces to be set on fire.

Running from today, 22 September, until 30 October, the collection of 10,000 NFTs (which correspond with 10,000 original artworks) will be on display in Vauxhall as the artist works his way through burning them.

Footage shows the exhibition on the opening day of Frieze week.

