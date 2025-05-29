Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha criticises ‘out of the blue’ ITV daytime cuts

Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha has hit out at ITV’s “out of the blue” cuts.

Speaking alongside her husband Mark Adderly on the couple’s YouTube channel on Wednesday (28 May) , Sawalha said that whilst her job is secure, many people behind the scenes are “really suffering”.

Last week, ITV confirmed that Loose Women, alongside other popular daytime talkshow Lorraine, would be slashed from one hour to 30 minutes from next year. They will both now only air for 30 weeks.

The broadcaster also announced that 220 jobs across the station's daytime output are expected to be cut.

Struggling to contain her tears, Sawalha said: “To all my friends and colleagues behind the scenes who have just got a huge shock out of the blue, I'm so sorry.”