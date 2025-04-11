"Green Light" singer Lorde has teased what is believed to be her first new track in four years, sharing a section of the song which was labelled "WWT" - understood to be short for "What Was That?"

In a video posted to social media on Wednesday, the musician - real name Ella Yelich-O'Connor - filmed herself running through Washington Square Park in New York as the song plays.

The lyrics are: "Since I was seventeen / I gave you everything / Now, we wake from a dream / Well, baby, what was that?"