Yayoi Kusama and Louis Vuitton pumpkins pop up at Thailand mall

Colourful dotted pumpkins have been installed at a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, as part of a collaboration between Louis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama.

Each of the 101 painted vegetable replicas of varying sizes - with one standing at 18ft tall - have been created exclusively for the French luxury fashion house to celebrate its collection with the Japanese artist.

The artwork will be on display until 2 April, when it be relocated elsewhere in Thailand.

It follows an exhibition at London's Harrods department store.

