Love Island announced a true bombshell on Sunday evening (10 July), revealing former contestant Adam Collard is returning to the villa.

“Tomorrow night… guess who’s back,” Ian Sterling teased as the show went off the air.

Now 26, Collard was 22 when he appeared as an original islander on 2018’s fourth season.

During his time on the series, he controversially paired up with Kendall Knight, Rosie Williams, then Zara McDermott, before his head was turned in Casa Amor and he dumped Zara for Darylle Sargeant.

