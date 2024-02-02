Love Island star dumped islander after she claimed to see his grandfather’s ghost

Love Island All Star contestant Casey O’Gormon has revealed why he dumped fellow islander Georgia Harrison.

The couple, who previously dated outside the reality show, had a heart-to-heart in the villa during Thursday night’s episode (1 February).

After Georgia asked Casey why he had ended things, he revealed he found things a “bit too much” after she had claimed to see the ghost of his dead grandfather while on a spiritual retreat.

Georgia defended herself and said: “I just was on the retreat and I thought I felt a presence that was still around.”