Love Island star reveals his earnings have halved since starring on reality show

A former Love Island contestant has revealed that he earns less than half of what he used to before entering the reality show.

Ikenna Ekwonna shared his struggles during an appearance on Channel 4’s documentary, Life After Love Island.

He said: “You come out thinking, ‘Oh, it’s Love Island. Everyone after Love Island is set ... And coming out of it, you’re like, ‘Where is it?’”

The 23-year-old was a pharmaceutical sales rep before he went on the ITV dating show.

“I have questioned, is it me? ... Is it my face? Is it my skin?”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.