Love Island’s Jack reveals his father is Ronan Keating during chat with Gemma Owen

Jack Keating and Gemma Owen bonded over their famous fathers during Sunday’s episode of Love Island.

Sat by the pool, the pair spoke about their families, with Jack revealing his “old man” is Boyzone singer Ronan Keating.

Gemma, of course, is the daughter of footballer Michael Owen.

“It’s sick, as you probably know as well, it’s been a fun time,” Jack said.

“I’ve got to do some great things, seen some great people, I’m blessed.”

Gemma responded by saying she is “super close” to her father.

