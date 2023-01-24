Love Island first look: Jessie and Will share kiss in space challenge

Love Island’s Will Young and Jessie Wynter have shared their first kiss, a preview of tonight’s episode has revealed.

In a “first look” clip posted to Twitter, the farmer and the personal trainer embraced as part of a space-themed challenge.

Elsewhere in the episode, Shaq Muhammad explores a potential new connection and the islanders are in for “something shocking” after a text message arrives.

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm tonight, 24 January.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.