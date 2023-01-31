Love Island first look: Olivia confronts Tom over secret kiss with Ellie

In tonight’s episode of Love Island (31 January), things look like they’re about to come to a head between Olivia Hawkins and Tom Clare as details of his kiss with Ellie Spence are revealed.

Though the footballer reassured the ring girl that he was still open to getting to know her, he later kissed the business development executive on the terrace.

The pair initially agreed to keep the kiss a secret from the rest of the islanders, but news of their embrace soon spread after Ellie told Will Young.

