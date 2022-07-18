'You're looking silly now': Luca responds to Gemma after her 'flirty chat' with Billy

Luca told Gemma she “looked silly” after confronting her for sharing “flirty chat” with Billy during Sunday night’s episode of Love Island.

The tense argument occurred after Luca watched a moment where Gemma was having a ‘flirty’ chat with Billy prompting him to question the strength of their relationship.

After the films aired, Luca pulled Gemma for a chat, saying: “You were entertaining it,” to which Gemma replied: “No I wasn’t.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.