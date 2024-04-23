Watch the moment Luke Bryan falls on stage during a recent performance.

The country singer tripped on a fan’s phone that made its way to the stage floor as he performed at the Coast City Country Festival in Vancouver on Saturday 20 April.

His tumble was then shown on Sunday’s episode of American Idol, with fellow judge Katy Perry and host Ryan Seacrest teasing him about the moment.

“Are you damaged in any way?” Ryan asked, before playing the footage.

“I’m all right, baby... Good old-fashioned foolishness,” Luke responded.