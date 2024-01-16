Madonna apologises for shouting out wrong city during recent show

Madonna apologised for an awkward moment during one of her recent shows, where she shouted out the wrong city.

During the Queen of Pop’s concert in Toronto on Friday 12 January, she incorrectly greeted the audience by saying she was in Boston instead of the Canadian city.

“Are you ready, Boston?” Madonna asked the crowd before quickly realising her mistake and apologising.

“What kind of f***ed up s*** is that? That would be like if you guys were saying, ‘Hey, Lady Gaga’s playing tonight!’ I wouldn’t like that.”