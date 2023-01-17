Madonna announces 2023 world tour in Instagram clip featuring Amy Schumer

Madonna has announced a world tour with dates in London in a video starring some of her famous friends.

In a clip posted to Instagram, the legendary singer is sat round a table with celebrities such as Diplo, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, and Amy Schumer.

“I dare you to do a world tour and to play your greatest motherf****** hits,” comedian Schumer proposes in the video.

“The answer is f*** yeah,” Madonna responds.

Madonna: The Celebration Tour will visit London’s O2 Arena on 14 October 2023.

