Madonna falls backwards off chair mid-song during Seattle concert

Madonna showed why she has earned the “Queen of Pop” accolade as she continued singing, despite falling off a chair mid-song during her Celebration World Tour.

As part of the choreography for Open Your Heart, Madonna was sitting in a chair as one of her dancers pulled her back to the main stage.

Footage filmed by Douglas Lanci from the star’s Seattle show on Sunday (18 February), shows the dancer, who was wearing heels, slip and fall while dragging the chair back.

As a result, Madonna falls to the ground.

Despite this, the 65-year-old continued singing while lying down on the stage.