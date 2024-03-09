Kylie Minogue was filmed dancing during Madonna's Celebration tour after being brought up on stage for a surprise duet.

The Australian singer, 55, sported a T-shirt emblazoned with the 65-year-old icon's name in sequins to echo what The Material Girl singer did at the 2000 MTV Music Awards.

In footage from the Kia Forum arena show in Los Angeles to celebrate International Women's Day, the Padam Padam singer was filmed dancing down the aisles to cheers from the crowd.

Kylie later said: “Madonna, it’s been a long time coming!!! LOVED being with you!!!!”