Last night’s episode of Married At First Sight UK (30 October) aired the moment that Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle got into a fight - before the sales executive was removed from the show.

30-year-old Worley believed that rows with his wife, Jay Howard, over an alleged cheating scandal had come from Gayle, and marched up to his apartment to confront him.

Later on in the weekly commitment ceremony, the experts asked Worley to leave the experiment.

However, Howard has since confirmed on Instagram that the couple are still together.