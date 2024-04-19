Watch Mandisa’s American Idol audition as video resurfaces after singer’s death

Mandisa’s 2005 American Idol audition has resurfaced following the news of her death.

In the video, Simon Cowell made several comments about Mandisa’s weight after her audition, asking “Do we have a bigger stage this year?.”

After Paula Abdul compared Mandisa to Frenchie Davis, Cowell said a better comparison would be to France.

Mandisa later confronted Cowell, telling him she forgave his actions.

A statement on her Facebook page on Friday, 19 April, read: “We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased. At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details.”