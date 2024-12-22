Mariah Carey struggles to wrap Christmas presents in funny tutorial

She may be the Queen of Christmas, but it seems Mariah Carey struggles like the rest of us when it comes to wrapping presents for the festive season.

The 51-year-old shared a funny Christmas wrapping tutorial to her millions of fans on Instagram on Saturday (21 December), stating: “This is really, really not my thing” as she struggled to wrap up some ear muffs.

“I don't want to have to do this because I'm not good at it, not because I think I'm above gift wrapping, no I am not above gift wrapping.”