Mariah Carey does gym workout wearing sequined gold gown and platform heels

We have seen her take a dip in a hot tub dressed in a sparkling red ballgown, and now singer Mariah Carey has showcased her glamour in the gym.

The 54-year-old has posted an Instagram video of her doing a gym workout wearing a sequined gold gown and platform heels.

In the video, labelled “Sunday workout” and posted on Monday (15 January), the singer can be seen doing an effortless leg press.

The funny clip also shows her relaxing in bed while having her hair and make-up done.