Mariah Carey celebrates New Year wearing sparkling red gown in hot tub

Mariah Carey celebrated New Year’s Eve with a dip in a hot tub in her full-length red sparkling gown.

The singer celebrated the end of 2023 and the start of 2024 in Aspen with her daughters.

Sharing a montage of her holidays to her Instagram followers on Sunday (31 December), the 54-year-old wished fans a “healthy, peaceful and happy” 2024.

The clip shows the singer wearing a sparkling red gown and full make-up as she enters the hot tub.

It also features a sleigh ride with her 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.