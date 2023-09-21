Married at First Sight UK couple Nathanial Valentino and Ella Morgan had another furious row which saw Nathanial reveal a huge secret about his wife in another explosive episode of the E4 show.

Despite their relationship starting well, with Nathanial openly accepting his wife is transgender, things took a turn for the worse just hours after they arrived for their honeymoon in Mexico.

Nathanial claimed that Ella was keeping a secret from producers that she'd confessed to him behind closed doors, before claiming to the cameras that he was refusing to show any intimacy.

He then revealed that Ella used to work as a stripper, which she insisted she “wasn’t ashamed of.”