Martin Lewis pauses Good Morning Britain to read emotional message from viewer

Martin Lewis paused Good Morning Britain to share an emotional message he received from a viewer thanking him for his assistance this morning (19 July).

The MoneySavingExpert founder explained how the viewer’s words brought “tears to his eyes” after a “stressful couple of weeks.”

He read out the message from the viewer, who told Mr Lewis that they were unable to claim widowed parents allowance due to not being married to their long-term partner.

The fan explained that they were awarded £34,000 in back-dated money thanks to Mr Lewis’s advice about a change in the law.