Thousands of unique video teasers have been unveiled for Matrix: Resurrections ahead of its first trailer on Thursday (September 9th)

The teasers can be accessed online by visiting the url “whatisthematrix.com”, with visitors being prompted to click on either a red pill or a blue pill.

The sci-fi sequel is planned for release on 22 December in the UK and will bring back Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith, while introducing new cast members Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris.