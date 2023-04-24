Matthew Perry shares how he achieved sobriety from drug addiction

Matthew Perry has shared how “finding God” was the reason he was able to achieve sobriety.

The former Friends star, 53, has previously spoken of his struggles with addiction to alcohol and painkillers, describing how his problems with alcohol began at the age of 14.

Perry told Sorted magazine of how finding religion affected his journey to sobriety.

“God showed me a route not just to sobriety, but to truth,” he said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.