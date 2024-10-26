Matthew Perry‘s mother said there was “an invevitablity” to his death, following a conversation with the Friends star.

Suzanne Morrison revealed her son had a “premonition” of his death before he died on 28 October 28, 2023, due to the "acute effects of ketamine".

Speaking to NBC's Today show, Ms Morrison said: “He came up to me and said, ‘I love you so much and I'm so happy to be with you now’.

She added: “It was almost as though it was a premonition or something. I didn't think about it at the time but I thought, ‘How long has it been since we've had a conversation like that. It's been years.’”