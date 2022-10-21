Another Deal or No Deal ‘briefcase girl’ responds to Meghan Markle’s ‘bimbo’ remark

A second former Deal or No Deal "briefcase girl" has responded to Meghan Markle's remark that she felt she was reduced to a "bimbo" during her time on the show.

Patricia Kara, who appeared alongside the Duchess of Sussex in season two of the NBC game show, said she "never ever felt that way."

Claudia Jordan, another former co-star, said Deal or No Deal “never treated them like bimbos” and gave them “so many opportunities.”

The Duchess left the show in 2006.

