Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:53
Drew Barrymore surprises Meghan Markle with photo of Princess Diana during live interview
Drew Barrymore surprised Meghan Markle with photograph of Princess Diana during her live TV interview.
The Duchess of Sussex appeared on Drew Barrymore’s breakfast show in New York on Thursday (6 March), when the presenter handed her a picture of the late Princess of Wales.
Ms Barrymore told Meghan how she was just seven when she met Prince Harry’s mother, but described it as the honour of her life.
“It means so much to me to have met such an incredible human being that transcended everything. It was the honour of my life”, she said.
Meghan replied: “Oh, my gosh, look at your little face. Oh, that’s so sweet. That’s really special. I will tell H [Harry] that, for sure.”
Up next
05:39
Singer-songwriter James Bay launches new Music Box series
10:46
The Oscars | Overrated or Underrated?
15:33
James Bay: ‘It’s taken a long time to be at peace in my own skin’
06:13
Discover Norway’s majestic fjords with Travel Smart
04:42
What to do when you visit Jamaica
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
05:14
How to make the most of your city break in the USA
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
06:11
How filming took an actor to the Sahara and Arctic Ocean
07:50
The ‘intense challenge’ of filming Netflix’s American Primeval
06:21
Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård faced their fears filming Nosferatu
02:19
How Gotham got a fresh spin with The Penguin
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:42
Arsonist sets himself on fire while torching car in gated community
06:25
Kyle Clifford’s police interview after murder of John Hunt’s family
01:06
Russian ambassador claims UK resisting Ukraine peace deal
01:02
Tice in clash over accusation he doesn’t know Reform defectors’ names
00:29
Emma Raducanu breaks silence after stalking ordeal at Dubai Open
01:02
Amorim hits back at Roy Keane over scathing Bruno Fernandes comments
01:09
Guardiola gives Jack Grealish injury update ahead of Plymouth clash
00:17