Meghan’s Suits co-star hints at future cast reunion

The Duchess of Sussex’s Suits co-star Patrick J Adams has hinted that the show’s cast could reunite in the future.

Meghan starred in the legal drama series, which aired on USA Network, as senior paralegal Rachel Zane before marrying the Duke of Sussex.

Adams, who plays lawyer Mike Ross, has claimed the show’s creator Aaron Korsh is open to reviving the series in a movie.

Speaking at the ATX TV Festival in Texas on Sunday, 2 June, Adams said: “It’s definitely something [Korsh] is interested in doing, trying to get the band back together.”