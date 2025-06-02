Mel B reunites with Spice Girls at leopard print themed 50th birthday party

Mel B reunited with some of her Spice Girls bandmates as she celebrated her 50th birthday in style with a leopard-print themed party.

Scary Spice, who became infamous for her love of leopard print clothes, shared a video of herself celebrating with Spice Girls Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm.

The video, shared on Instagram on Sunday (1 June) to the soundtrack Spice Up Your Life, gave a glimpse of the fun celebrations in Leeds.

Mel B captioned the post: “Heres to 50 !!! And allll thats to come.”