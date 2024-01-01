Mel Schilling knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ as star shares cancer update

Married At First Sight star Mel Schilling has opened up about her colon cancer diagnosis and the exact moment she knew something was “seriously wrong”.

The relationship expert shared a video with her fans on Instagram on Monday (1 January), where she revealed more information about her diagnosis.

The 51-year-old revealed she was on a flight to the UK and offered delicious things to eat and drink, including scrambled egg, smoked salmon, and champagne but could not manage to eat anything.

She also urged people to visit their GP if they experienced similar symptoms to her.