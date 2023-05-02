Independent TV
Jimmy Fallon throws support behind striking writers at Met Gala: ‘We’ll go dark’
Jimmy Fallon has thrown his support behind Hollywood writers who are going on strike for the first time in 15 years.
More than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) are set to walk out on Tuesday morning (2 May) after failing to reach an agreement for higher pay from streaming giants such as Walt Disney and Netflix.
“I wouldn’t have a show if it wasn’t for my writers, I support them all the way,” Fallon said of the strike, adding his TV show could “go dark” as a result of the action.
“I couldn’t do the show without them.”
