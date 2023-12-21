Michael Bublé recalls how son’s cancer diagnosis ‘rocked his world’

Michael Bublé has opened up about how his son Noah’s cancer diagnosis “rocked his world”.

The singer revealed how his now 10-year-old son’s liver cancer diagnosis in 2016 “pulled the curtain from over his eyes”.

The 48-year-old said Noah’s diagnosis was a “sledgehammer” to his life and made him reset his priorities.

Speaking to Steven Bartlett on The Diary of a CEO podcast, the singer said: “When it actually happened, I was going through a crisis. I don’t think I had my priorities straight.”